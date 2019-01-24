A 24-hour Transport Strike Was Announced in Greece on May 1

It will affect the movement of the subway, the ships and the ferries, reported NOVA TV.



According to information from the Bulgarian Embassy in Athens on May 1, 2019, a 24-hour transport strike is announced in Greece that will affect bus, trolley, city electric rail transport as well as subway, ship and ferry traffic.

The public transport drivers serving Athens and Pieria will strike throughout the working day. Drivers in the subway will strike from 9:00 to the end of their working hours, and on ships and ferries from 00:00 to 24:00.

For additional, more detailed information, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Embassy in Athens at 0030 2106748105 and 0030 6937096220.

Travelers can also contact the Coast Guard in Greece and the tourist companies whose services are used for reservations.