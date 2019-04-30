Toplofikatsia Sofia Stops the Heating in Sofia

Bulgaria: Toplofikatsia Sofia Stops the Heating in Sofia

 

Starting today, heating is halted in the capital, reported by Toplofikatsia Sofia, quoted by Darik News.

For this reason, the company urges customers to provide access to all dwellings, including apartments where the heaters are not used or removed.

