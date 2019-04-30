The Total Producer Price Index in Industry in March 2019 Up with 0.7%

The Total Producer Price Index in Industry in March 2019 went up with 0.7% compared to the previous month, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Higher prices were registered in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.0% and in manufacturing by 1.4%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply prices decreased by 1.6%. In the manufacturing3 , more significant increase in prices were reported in the manufacturing of basic metals by 4.2% and in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products by 1.4%, while prices went down in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 0.8% and in other manufacturing by 0.6%.

The Total Producer Price Index in March 2019 increased by 4.6% compared to the same month of 2018. The prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 7.0% and in manufacturing by 4.2%, while prices decreased in the mining and quarrying industry by 1.9%. In the manufacturing more significant increase in prices were seen in the manufacture of tobacco products by 7.9%, in the manufacture of basic metals by 7.4% and in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 3.9%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in March 2019 remained unchanged compared to the previous month. The domestic prices went up in mining and quarrying industry by 2.3%, in manufacturing by 0.5%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply the prices went down by 1.0%. In the manufacturing2 , compared to the previous month the prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 3.4% and in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 1.0%. The domestic prices went down in the manufacture of wearing apparel by 0.5%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in March 2019 increased by 4.1% compared to the same month of 2018. The prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 5.9% and in manufacturing by 3.4%, while in the mining and quarrying industry the prices fell by 2.4%. In the manufacturing compared to March 2018 more compelling price increase was reported in the manufacture of tobacco products by 10.6%, in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 5.8%, and in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 5.1%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in March 2019 increased by 1.8% compared to the previous month. In the manufacturing2 the non-domestic prices rose by 2.3%. More significant price increase was reported in manufacture of basic metals by 4.3% and in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products by 3.3%. Prices went down in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 0.9%, in other manufacturing by 0.8%, and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials by 0.5%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in March 2019 increased by 5.5% compared to the same month of 2018. In the manufacturing, the prices went up by 4.9%. The non-domestic prices rose in the manufacture of basic metals by 8.6%, in the manufacture of rubber and plastic products by 4.6% and in the manufacture of leather and related products and in the manufacture of furniture - both by 4.1%.