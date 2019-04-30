The Total Producer Price Index in Industry in March 2019 Up with 0.7%

Business » INDUSTRY | April 30, 2019, Tuesday // 20:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Total Producer Price Index in Industry in March 2019 Up with 0.7% pixabay.com

The Total Producer Price Index in Industry in March 2019 went up with 0.7% compared to the previous month, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Higher prices were registered in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.0% and in manufacturing by 1.4%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply prices decreased by 1.6%. In the manufacturing3 , more significant increase in prices were reported in the manufacturing of basic metals by 4.2% and in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products by 1.4%, while prices went down in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 0.8% and in other manufacturing by 0.6%.

The Total Producer Price Index in March 2019 increased by 4.6% compared to the same month of 2018. The prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 7.0% and in manufacturing by 4.2%, while prices decreased in the mining and quarrying industry by 1.9%. In the manufacturing more significant increase in prices were seen in the manufacture of tobacco products by 7.9%, in the manufacture of basic metals by 7.4% and in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 3.9%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in March 2019 remained unchanged compared to the previous month. The domestic prices went up in mining and quarrying industry by 2.3%, in manufacturing by 0.5%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply the prices went down by 1.0%. In the manufacturing2 , compared to the previous month the prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 3.4% and in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 1.0%. The domestic prices went down in the manufacture of wearing apparel by 0.5%. 

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in March 2019 increased by 4.1% compared to the same month of 2018. The prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 5.9% and in manufacturing by 3.4%, while in the mining and quarrying industry the prices fell by 2.4%. In the manufacturing compared to March 2018 more compelling price increase was reported in the manufacture of tobacco products by 10.6%, in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 5.8%, and in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 5.1%. 

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in March 2019 increased by 1.8% compared to the previous month. In the manufacturing2 the non-domestic prices rose by 2.3%. More significant price increase was reported in manufacture of basic metals by 4.3% and in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products by 3.3%. Prices went down in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 0.9%, in other manufacturing by 0.8%, and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials by 0.5%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in March 2019 increased by 5.5% compared to the same month of 2018. In the manufacturing, the prices went up by 4.9%. The non-domestic prices rose in the manufacture of basic metals by 8.6%, in the manufacture of rubber and plastic products by 4.6% and in the manufacture of leather and related products and in the manufacture of furniture - both by 4.1%.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: producer price index, market, National Statistical Institute, NSI, Bulgaria, increase
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria