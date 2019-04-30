By the middle of the 2019 91% of Buses in Sofia will Meet the Highest Emission Standard

In less than five years, we have implemented the largest programme for replacing the city’s bus fleet. With those that we will launch by the middle of the year, we will have 91% replaced buses meeting the highest emission standard at the moment – Euro 6, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova told reporters at the ceremony of putting into operation of 22 new natural gas buses, Focus News Agency reports.

Mayor Fandakova pointed out that 4% of these buses have zero emissions, resulting in reduced harmful emissions. "This is the result of a lot of work. The buses are part of a very important programme for the improvement of the ambient air in Sofia, on the one hand, and for making public transport more attractive, on the other," Fandakova said.

The new natural gas buses will run along routes 604, 113, 75 and 384. By the middle of the year another 60 natural gas buses will be launched, as well as another 15 electric buses.