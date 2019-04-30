Regional Environment Inspectorate in Smolyan Area Responds to 12 Reports of Bear Attacks in April

In April, experts from the Emergency Response Group with the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW) in Smolyan responded to 12 reports for damages caused by brown bears, said the RIEW’s press office.

After the rise in temperatures over the last days - from 25 to 30 April, 9 bear attacks on agricultural property were reported. The inspections found damages on two bee yards in the lands of the village of Leska, Madan municipality, the village of Strashimir, Zlatograd municipality, and on 17 farm animals in the villages of Slivka and Glogino, Banite municipality, and the villages of Slaveyno, Levochevo and Polkovnik Serafimovo, Smolyan municipality. The inspections found that the damage was caused by a brown bear.

Due to the frequent bear attacks on agricultural property, RIEW - Smolyan urges farmers to step up measures for the protection of animals and apiaries; use electric fences, noise and light deterrents. Grazing should be done with a shepherd and dogs, animals should be brought inside barns overnight.

From the beginning of the year up to now 19 cases of damages caused by a brown bear have been registered on the territory of Smolyan regional inspectorate. For all proven damages proposals for compensation of owners have been prepared.