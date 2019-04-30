Nearly 1,400 Toll Violators over the Holidays in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Nearly 1,400 Toll Violators over the Holidays in Bulgaria

Nearly 30,000 vehicles were inspected by the National Toll Administration during the holidays from 25 April to 29 April for a paid vignette fee. 1,400 violators were detected, with more than half of them being foreigners, said the press office of the Road Infrastructure Agency. The offenders were imposed with 1,188 compensation charges, of which 707 on cars with foreign registration plates. 
From 25 to 29 April, 136,590 electronic vignettes were sold, totalling more than BGN 5.7 million: 114,394 e-vignettes for passenger cars, worth over BGN 4.6 million, and 22,196 e- vignettes for heavy goods vehicles, worth more than BGN 1 million.
Starting May 1, 2019, the call centre at the National Toll Administration will extend its working hours. Citizens can call 0700 10 876 daily from Monday to Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

