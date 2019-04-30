110 Guest Houses Inspected in Bulgaria, over BGN 10 Million to be Recovered

So far, 110 guest houses have been inspected, with claims for recovery of more than BGN 10 mln made, said Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porodzanov, Focus News Agency reports.

"For the period 2007 to 2013, 746 guest houses were built under two of the measures under the Rural Development Programme. They were funded with up to EUR 200,000. According to the data we have, the average funding was about EUR 135,000," Minister Porodzanov said, adding that the main problem with the guest houses was their use for the intended purpose. "So far, the Agriculture Fund has inspected about 18% of all guest houses, more than 110 guest houses have been inspected, and some have been asked to recover over BGN 10 million. For 32 of them, it is full recovery, and for the rest - depending on the implementation of the business plan,” said the agriculture minister. He pointed out that the guest houses were built in areas defined under the Rural Development Programme, which did not include big tourist centres. A full inspection of all guest houses would be carried out regardless of whether their monitoring period had elapsed or not, the minister said, explaining that if the inspecting authorities find irregularities in the financial reports, they will make appropriate financial corrections or ask for full recovery of funds. He further said that properties will be prioritised based on risk analysis.