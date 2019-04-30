Evanescence for the First Time with a Concert in Sofia, Bulgaria

The two-time Grammy winners, Evanescence, return with a spectacular show and a first solo concert. Fans will be able to enjoy the band's biggest hits on September 11, 2019. The tickets will be available for sale on 30.04 for the fan club, and from 03.05 will be available for sale.

Amy Lee and Evanescence return to their rock roots after a two-year tour with Symphony Orchestra dedicated to their latest album Synthesis.

Synthesis appeared in the market in 2017 after six years of creative break for the band and offered a new reading and arranging of the most popular songs by Evanescence. The mix is ​​a combination of acoustic and electronic sound, with the album including virtuoso vocal and piano performances by Amy Lee. All the new arrangements of the songs on the album are made with the longtime creative partner of the band - the famous composer David Campbell. The mix and programming on the album were made by William Hunt and Björk, The Killers & Arcade Fire. The album also includes two new songs - the single-star pilot of Imperfection and Hi-Lo with the special starring of the classical music star, violinist Lindsey Stirling.

Evanescence come for their first solo concert in Bulgaria in original composition: Amy Lee - vocal, piano; Tim McCord - bass guitar; Will Hunt - drums, Troy Macchhorn - guitar, backgammon; Jen Majjura - guitar, backgammon. The concert promises more than 90 minutes with the band's biggest hits, such as Bring Me to Life, My Immortal, Going Under and many others in their original rock sound. Host of the event will be the largest hall in Bulgaria - Arena Armeec, and ticket prices will be from 70 (standing) to 90 leva (sitting).

The biggest fans of the band in Bulgaria will be able to buy a limited amount of Meet & Greet packs (40 pieces) - access to the concert, soundtrack and special group meeting. On sale will be released a second package (60 pieces) with access only to the concert and the soundtrack before it.



The sale of all kinds of tickets started on 30.04.2019 exclusively for the Evanescence fan club, and from 03.05.2019 the free sale in the whole country - OMV gas stations, ticket center NDK, shops "NA TAMNO" and online at Eventim.bg . The organizer of the concert is KEEN ACT.