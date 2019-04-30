The Bus with Bulgarians that Crashed in Romania is Operated by Firm Without a License

The owner of the van transporting Bulgarians, which on Monday crashed on a highway in Romania, has no license for passenger transport but only for freight. This was made clear by the inspection started by the Ministry of Transport, Dir.bg reported.

The incident happened yesterday at noon in the Timisoara area. Ten Bulgarians traveled in the bus. Two of them were transported to hospital, and 8 were provided on-site. Those living in a health facility are in no danger to their life and serious injuries. They are expected to be leave the hospital today.

The carrier is from Targovishte, bTV announced. The manager explained that the 8 less severely injured were returned to Bulgaria yesterday. He did not give details of where they were traveling, how many drivers they were, and whether all the requirements were met.

Police have begun an investigation. The Ministry of Transport is also starting to investigate the case from which it should be made clear whether the company is working with exhaustive documents or that there is evidence of unauthorized shipments.

This is not the first such incident involving minibuses carrying Bulgarians from and to Europe. Two years ago, two bulk carriers carrying Bulgarians crashed in Hungary. They traveled from Germany and the Netherlands to our country. One woman died, and another 13 suffered.



In April 2015 a minibus carrying Bulgarians crashed in Bavaria. 9 people were injured, seven of them were in severe condition.