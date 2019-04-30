The Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism Checks a 4-star Hotel, which Places Children in Dangerous Rooms

The Ministry of Tourism has begun checking in a four-star hotel in Rousse, which placed children in dangerous rooms, NOVA said.

This was first announced by parents of the 9th graders from Sofia. The inspection so far shows that the premises where the children were officially did not exist in the hotel base and should not be sold to customers at all.

Photos taken by pupils shock their parents. "The rooms are probably not in normal hygienic conditions where some children have to be welcomed and not only," said Veselka Boneva, mother of one of the 9th graders. And if the parents are not categorical in their conclusions on pictures, the competent authorities are.

"These rooms are dangerous for the life and health of the children, the furniture is worn out, broken, including we saw broken glass, unsafe in any way," said Lilyana Arsova of the Ministry of Tourism.

The hotel does not have the right to place clients in them. Because it is categorized only for its repaired floors. And those in which the children are housed do not officially exist - they are not announced either at the reception or on the booking sites. However, it is where the student group from Sofia was placed.



"These rooms are sold on the express desire of our clients," says Zheniya Petrova, Hotel Manager. The client in this case is the travel agency that offered the school trip.

"We and the hotel have signed a contract for accommodation in non-renovated rooms, but our contract explicitly states that they have to be suitable for children's stay, for all sanitary requirements," said Denitsa Ivanova, a representative of the travel agency.

"These pictures, in my opinion, are taken out of context, it is a collection of photos from the floors where the children are housed," added Petrova. Responsibility will be borne both by the hotel and the trader, they are categorical from the ministry.

"It is an absolute violation, the hotelier has no right to provide a tourist service in a categorized site that does not correspond to the stars," the Ministry of Tourism said. Go to the check-up, the hotel can part with some of its stars. There will probably be a fine.