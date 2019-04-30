Free 'Blue Zone' in Plovdiv on May 1 and 6

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 30, 2019, Tuesday // 11:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Free 'Blue Zone' in Plovdiv on May 1 and 6 pixabay.com

Parking is not paid during the days of public holidays, reported NOVA TV. 


Plovdiv citizens and guests of the city will be able to park for free in the ''Blue Zone'' on May 1, which is recognized as an official holiday - Labor Day and International Workers' Solidarity.

A stay in the area will not be paid on May 6, when Gergyovden is celebrated, announced OP "Parking and Repatriation".

The working hours of the "Blue Zone" in the city under the hills are from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Mondays to Saturdays inclusive.

Parking is not paid during the days of official holidays and their associated weekends.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parking, holidays, Plovdiv, free
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria