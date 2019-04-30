Free 'Blue Zone' in Plovdiv on May 1 and 6

Parking is not paid during the days of public holidays, reported NOVA TV.



Plovdiv citizens and guests of the city will be able to park for free in the ''Blue Zone'' on May 1, which is recognized as an official holiday - Labor Day and International Workers' Solidarity.

A stay in the area will not be paid on May 6, when Gergyovden is celebrated, announced OP "Parking and Repatriation".

The working hours of the "Blue Zone" in the city under the hills are from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Mondays to Saturdays inclusive.



Parking is not paid during the days of official holidays and their associated weekends.