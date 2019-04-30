Free Internet in the Center of Varna And the Sea Garden

The Mayor of the Sea Capital confirmed the construction of a second Asparuhov bridge, reported NOVA TV.



EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel handed a voucher worth 15,000 euros to Varna Mayor Ivan Portnih, with which a free internet network will be built in the central part of the city and a large part of the Sea Garden. The mayor announced that the construction of the second Asparuhov Bridge was included in the General Plan of Varna as well.

,,Varna Municipality was one of the first to apply for this wonderful project. I'm glad we won this voucher. Currently, the construction of 10 points is in the central part of the city, namely from the pedestrian ring cathedral to the entrance of the Sea Garden and the Sea Garden itself to the Renaissance Alley. I believe that this is a very serious acquisition for the citizens of Varna and for the guests of the city, because on the basis of this free internet tourists will be able to use the mobile applications much more easily to give them information about the sites of the cultural and historical opportunities which Varna offers", said Portnih.

According to him, there will be a second Asparuhov bridge in Varna. "During the visit of Deputy Minister of Regional Development Nikolay Nankov and during the visit of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the topic was put on the agenda and we start with the necessary steps to refine the location of the second facility and ways of financing, the idea being to seek a public partnership. He added that Chinese companies have already declared interest.