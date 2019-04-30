Sofia Municipality Starts an Inspection of Dangerous Buildings in the Center of Sofia

This happens after parts of the building in the city center fell on the sidewalk, reported NOVA TV.







A piece of concrete from a private building fell on the sidewalk at the intersection of Graf Ignatiev St. and Shesti Septemvri St.

There were no injuries or material damage.

The Public Order and Security Directorate cordoned off the site and gave instructions to the owners, who will be inspected by the Sofia Inspectorate and the Architecture and Urban Development Department.

The dangerous building was built in 1955. According to those people who live near the accident told NOVA TV that the repair of Graf Ignatiev also contributed to the destruction of the building.

To make an inspection of all the old buildings in downtown Sofia, the district administration should convene a special commission.