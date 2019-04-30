Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel Declared an Intention to Work Together For Balkan Stability.

Emmanuel Makron and Angela Merkel have today opened a summit in Berlin dedicated to the Western Balkans.



The French president and the German Chancellor urged Serbia and Kosovo to resume their dialogue ahead of any step in their possible entry into the EU, the French press reported.



Prior to the informal summit, involving political leaders from the region, Macron and Merkel declared an intention to work together for Balkan stability.



Relations between Serbia and its former province deteriorated even more in the autumn, 20 years after their bloody conflict, especially after Pristina imposed 100 percent duty on imports of Serbian products.



"We will talk about how to support the rapprochement between Serbia and Kosovo so as not to allow the problems to become even more irreparable than they are now ... Customs are not a step in the right direction, that's the least we can say "said Merkel.



"We organized this joint initiative because we are advocates of the European perspective for the Western Balkan countries, but I want to say very clearly that today we can not talk about accession talks," the Chancellor added.



The German Chancellor reaffirmed support for the EU perspective on the Western Balkan states.



Thus, the leaders of Germany and France have contradicted the European Commission, which relies on the idea of ​​accepting Serbia and Kosovo as a way to resolve their conflict.