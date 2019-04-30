Intense Тraffic is Еxpected Тhis Мorning

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 30, 2019, Tuesday // 11:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Intense Тraffic is Еxpected Тhis Мorning pixabay.com

 According to Traffic Police, there is heavy traffic on the Trakia motorway, the Ministry of Interior said. They said that all cars were in the active lane and that in some areas of ongoing repairs drivers could also use the emergency lane in the direction of Sofia in accordance with the signs.

Police teams also regulate traffic in the area of the Echemishka tunnel on the Hemus motorway, with motor vehicles periodically halted before the tunnel. The aim is to avoid accidents in the three tunnels on the motorway.

Intensive movement after the four Easter holidays is expected today and the Road Agency reminds that: Trakia Motorway is under repair as well as  the road for the Burgas viaducts - at the 13th, 15th and 20th kilometer and over the river Elshishka at the 89th km.

At the Hemus Motorway on the territory of the Sofia District, the 19th, 36th, 37th and 51st km viaducts are under repair and the Sofia tube on the Vitinja tunnel as well. 

Tags: traffic, Ministry of Interior, Easter holidays
