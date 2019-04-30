Serbia and Kosovo Will Continue Talks to Normalize Relations Between the Two Countries
Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to continue talks to normalize relations between the two countries.
This is stated in a declaration by France and Germany, which hosted a Western Balkan Regional Summit in Berlin.
The next meeting dedicated to the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will be in Paris on July 1 or 2, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
Relations between Serbia and Kosovo were further strained after Belgrade opposed Pristina's candidacy for a member of Interpol, and in response Kosovo imposed 100 percent duty on imports of Serbian goods.
