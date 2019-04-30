Bulgarian PM Borisov: We Approve BGN 7.5 million for UNWE

Bulgarian PM Borisov: We Approve BGN 7.5 million for UNWE

We approve a transfer for UNWE in Sofia, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced at the beginning of the government meeting.

Last week we were there at the university, we said everything. Our commitment is BGN 7.5 million. Today we voted for it, I hope you support us, said the Prime Minister.

The other Wednesday, the MES will raise another 20m leva for school buses to change the vehicles in need. We allocate BGN 2 million to repair the National Library, Borisov also announced.

For the candidature of Bulgaria as the seat of the European Labor Authority, the ministry of social affairs should do everything necessary, the Prime Minister ordered. With today's decision we make our candidacy formal, he said.

