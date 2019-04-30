22 New Buses Running on Natural Gas Launched in Sofia Public Transport
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
22 new natural gas buses start moving on the streets in Sofia, announced Sofia Municipality.
The machines are the "Yuotong" brand, low-floor, air-conditioned, with the possibility of using the Internet by the passengers.
Some of the buses will run on line 604. From mid-May, they will also serve lines 113, 384 and 75.
The official commissioning will take place in the presence of Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.
- » Free 'Blue Zone' in Plovdiv on May 1 and 6
- » Free Internet in the Center of Varna And the Sea Garden
- » Sofia Municipality Starts an Inspection of Dangerous Buildings in the Center of Sofia
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov: We Approve BGN 7.5 million for UNWE
- » In 2018, the Average Monthly Poverty Line For Bulgaria is 351.11 BGN Average Per Person
- » Intense Тraffic is Еxpected Тhis Мorning