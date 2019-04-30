22 New Buses Running on Natural Gas Launched in Sofia Public Transport

22 new natural gas buses start moving on the streets in Sofia, announced Sofia Municipality.

The machines are the "Yuotong" brand, low-floor, air-conditioned, with the possibility of using the Internet by the passengers.

Some of the buses will run on line 604. From mid-May, they will also serve lines 113, 384 and 75.

The official commissioning will take place in the presence of Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.