22 New Buses Running on Natural Gas Launched in Sofia Public Transport

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 30, 2019, Tuesday // 10:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 22 New Buses Running on Natural Gas Launched in Sofia Public Transport

22 new natural gas buses start moving on the streets in Sofia, announced Sofia Municipality.

The machines are the "Yuotong" brand, low-floor, air-conditioned, with the possibility of using the Internet by the passengers.

Some of the buses will run on line 604. From mid-May, they will also serve lines 113, 384 and 75.

The official commissioning will take place in the presence of Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria