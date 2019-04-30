The First Pulmonary Transplant in Bulgaria is Expected in 2021

In 2021 the first pulmonary transplantation in Bulgaria should be carried out, said Prof. Gencho Nachev, Executive Director of St. Catherine Hospital.

He recalled that two patients had already traveled to Vienna to study the possibility of getting a transplant there. One, however, has developed an infection that prevents the procedure. This makes it necessary to choose the next most urgent patient who will also be sent to Vienna.

Teams from the hospital of Gencho Nachev and MMA will be trained in Vienna to prepare for transplants in Bulgaria.

Prof. Nachev said that the transplantation process in Bulgaria will include practices that are also used in other countries.

The transplant itself will be performed at St. Catherine's Hospital and the tracking process from the Pulmonologists in the MMA, but this will be after the patients have undergone the initial treatment and are stabilized.

"The real breakthrough will happen when a patient receives a lung transplant in Bulgaria. The decision with the hospital in Vienna is temporary. But it all depends on the availability of a suitable donor, "he said.