Serbia's Vucic About Bulgaria and Volkswagen: Whatever they Offer, we can Offer More

"Serbia fights for Volkswagen" - under the title "Frankfurter Algemaine Zeitung" published an article by Balkan correspondent Michael Martens, who also spoke with Serbian President Alexander Vucic. In Belgrade they see several advantages of Serbia in the competition with Bulgaria for the big investment: the state could offer better conditions, as a result of the dual system the country had well-trained staff and experienced in the production of components for the auto industry. In the article, however, it is also about Serbia's minuses: the unsatisfactory state of democracy and the rule of law, as well as the important fact that Serbia is not a member of the EU. Here are some of the highlights in the publication:

Serbia does not surrender

At the beginning of the article, the author notes that in the EU, Serbian President Alexander Vucic faces growing criticism of the state of democracy and the rule of law in the country. However, Serbia's economic successes are indisputable: solid government finances, falling debt, declining unemployment. Serbia is an attractive destination for foreign investors and is now hoping for its "big success" - to attract the new Volkswagen plant, writes Michael Martens, who spoke about Serbian President Vucic.

Vucic hopes the investment of the German concern will come in Serbia - "despite the serious political pressure on some of the participants," as the Serbian president says. The author quotes the rumors in Belgrade that the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder (whom Vucic considered his friend) lobbied for Turkey in the contest for Volkswagen. These rumors, Vucic commented with the words: "That's his right, I hear that others are lobbying for other destinations, but we play fairly and openly defend our interests."

It should be recalled here that Gerhard Schroeder is not only a former Chancellor, but also a former Prime Minister of the German province of Lower Saxony - the "homeland" of Volkswagen. The Lower Saxony government controls over 20% of the shares of the concern and is thus always involved in making important decisions.

"We are ready to offer double higher subsidies and reliefs"

Further on, Martens writes that, according to the Serbian president, Serbia respects its competitors for the big investment, including Turkey and Bulgaria. "But whatever they suggest, we can offer more, we are ready to offer twice higher subsidies and reliefs than Bulgaria, we have well-qualified staff directly on the border with the EU, and three years ago we introduced the dual education system on a German model, "Vucic says. The article also lists the benefits that, according to Vucic, Serbia could offer: free construction site and all infrastructure activities - gas, electricity, roads, plus 24/7 readiness to respond to all Volkswagen inquiries.

At the same time, Martens writes, Serbia has a minus: it is not a member of the EU. The author recalls that membership talks began in 2014, but are unlikely to end soon. "If we were in the EU, we have long since attracted this investment, because I'm sure our offer is better than Bulgaria's, but without EU membership, the struggle is tough."

The author also spoke with Marko Cadez, president of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce, which points to another country's advantage: in Serbia, many parts and components are already being produced for the automotive industry. Cadez added that Serbia is ahead of Bulgaria with eleven seats in the World Bank's Business Climate Chart.