The Deadline for Submitting Tax Returns in Bulgaria Expires Today

Today is the last day for filing the declarations of individuals and payment of their income tax received in 2018.

The easiest option is for the document to be filled in and submitted electronically with a personal identification code (ARC). The code can be obtained at the National Revenue Agency's office for free. More than 600,000 people already own it. The electronic filing system will work until midnight, assured by the NRA. This year, tax is expected for the first time that e-declarations are more than paper-based.

Those who prefer to fill in the paper form may send it to the NRA by mail with a return receipt or submit it to the revenue administration office at their permanent address.

The deadline for payment of the tax is now expiring. This can also be done electronically with a bank card and free of charge through an electronic service of the NRA available at www.nap.bg.

Also by the end of April, advance taxes are declared for the first quarter of 2019, most often by free-lance workers, farmers and landlords. Also by the end of April, self-insured persons must submit the social security declaration 6, which determines the final social and health insurance contributions, recall from the NRA.

And this year, the revenue agency offers customers the opportunity to check all their paid out of work in 2018 via an EIC service or an e-signature. The report shows all fees, salaries, civil contracts, and others, which can simply be written in the statement. Thus, according to the tax, the risk of omissions and errors significantly decreases.