Thousands of Czechs Protested Against the Change of the Minister of Justice

Thousands of Czechs protested last night in the Old Town of Prague and in another hundred settlements against the planned change of Justice Minister Jan Knezinik with an associate close to President Milos Zeman - Maria Benesova.

The protest is organized by the Million Moments of Democracy Network.

Protesters voiced support for the independence of the judiciary and demanded that Prime Minister Andrei Babis, a billionaire and leader of the ANO party, be investigated for corruption and misuse of European funds. They chanted "We are not blind".

The change of the Minister of Justice coincided with the expected decision by the Prosecutor's Office to blame Babis.

Benesova is a lawyer and advisor to President Zeman. As a deputy, she voted against the police request to waive the immunity of Babis to be investigated, notes Associated Press, quoted by BTA.

Protesters and opposition believe she will try to influence this case.

The Union of Judges also expressed doubts about Benesova's forthcoming appointment.