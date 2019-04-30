Today Bulgarians Mark 143 Years since the April Uprising

The celebrations commenced on the occasion of 143 years since the announcement of the April Uprising.

Tonight there will be a commemorative fireworks in Koprivshtitsa.

The culmination of the celebrations is on May 1st. There will be concerts and celebrations, as well as reconstruction of the April Uprising moments.

President Rumen Radev will also take part in a ceremony today and tomorrow in Klisura. There will be a fireworks in memory of the dead.

The April Uprising was an insurrection organised by the Bulgarians in the Ottoman Empire from April to May 1876, which indirectly resulted in the re-establishment of Bulgaria in 1878. The regular Ottoman Army and irregular bashi-bazouk units brutally suppressed the rebels, resulting in a public outcry in Europe, with many famous intellectuals condemning the Ottoman atrocities and supporting the oppressed Bulgarian population.

The 1876 uprising involved only those parts of the Ottoman territories populated predominantly by Bulgarians. The emergence of Bulgarian national sentiments was closely related to the re-establishment of the independent Bulgarian Orthodox Church in 1870.