PM Borisov Spoke of Subsidy About Supply and Delivery of US Gas in Bulgaria

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov spoke about US subsidies for the more expensive US gas to be delivered to Bulgaria. The idea was announced after a conference on alternative sources of natural gas in Sofia, where he spoke to Tom Pyle at the Institute for Energy Research in Washington, in the words of Prime Minister he is an advisor to President Donald Trump.

At the end of last year in Greece, the first US liquefied gas ship arrived.

From Borisov's words it became clear that after the construction of the Balkan gas hub and the gas highways the aim of the diversification was the Bulgarian economy and consumers to get the cheapest gas.

"If the Americans give a better price, and here we talked about how we can think through the contributions from NATO, the American bases and teachings in Bulgaria about these state subsidies that America gives, but we are very much at the beginning of the conversation, "the prime minister said.

Then he mentioned that it was just an idea to introduce to the president ( did not specify which president). Finally, he added: "There are $ 1 billion on this topic in the US, we could talk to the US government later on."

Borisov then explained that there would be free capacity in the Chiren storage facility. In his words, "the one who gives cheaper gas, we will take it".

Asked for clarification, Borisov said, "If the price difference is unprofitable for our economy ... Imagine it practically - we bring in the more expensive US gas, who will take it, buy the cheaper Russian. and we have to be able to compete. "

Then explained that Trump is a businessman. Then he said that after we bought the F-16, we could ask for something. Finally, he added that negotiations with the United States were not conducted.

A first sod will be made around May 20 and the construction of the interconnector with Greece will start, Borisov said.