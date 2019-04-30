Thundershowers in Places Today, More Intense Rain in Central Northern Bulgaria

Today, unstable air mass expected across the country. Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will gather and with the passing of a cold front from west to east some places will see brief thundershowers; more intense in central northern Bulgaria. Moderate south-southwest wind, which in the afternoon will become west-northwest in the western part of the country and will grow stronger. Maximum temperatures mostly ranging between 18°C and 23°C, in places in eastern Bulgaria up to 25°C-26°C. Cloud will start to decrease from the west into the evening. The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for April and will continue to drop during the day. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.