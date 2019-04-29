The Bulgarian NRA will Investigate 400 People without Income - Buying Luxury Goods
400 people are targeted for tax investigation because of heavy spending without reporting income, bTV reported.
The NRA inspectors will check the holders of luxury goods worth more than BGN 30,000 who do not appear as recipients of income at all and therefore did not pay any taxes in 2018.
These checks often make it clear that friends and lovers are at the heart of the explanations.
"The inspections do not impose a priori fault, they do not assume that someone is a robber until proved otherwise, but there is currently a visible disproportion - zero leva income and a relatively high expense that needs to be explained," said NRA spokesman Rosen Bachvarov.
And yet, only one working day remains for filing the income statements in 2018 and paying the tax. The deadline expires on April 30th.
