No Injuries after a Piece of Concrete Falls on Sidewalk in Sofia City Centre

A piece of concrete from a private building fell on the sidewalk at the intersection of Graf Ignatiev St. and Shesti Septemvri St., Sofia Municipality Public Order and Security Director Krasimir Dimitrov told Focus News Agency. The incident was reported at 9.10 in the morning. There were no injuries or material damage. The Public Order and Security Directorate cordoned off the site and gave instructions to the owners, who will be inspected by the Sofia Inspectorate and the Architecture and Urban Development Department.