No Injuries after a Piece of Concrete Falls on Sidewalk in Sofia City Centre

Society » INCIDENTS | April 29, 2019, Monday // 18:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: No Injuries after a Piece of Concrete Falls on Sidewalk in Sofia City Centre Bgnes

A piece of concrete from a private building fell on the sidewalk at the intersection of Graf Ignatiev St. and Shesti Septemvri St., Sofia Municipality Public Order and Security Director Krasimir Dimitrov told Focus News Agency. The incident was reported at 9.10 in the morning. There were no injuries or material damage. The Public Order and Security Directorate cordoned off the site and gave instructions to the owners, who will be inspected by the Sofia Inspectorate and the Architecture and Urban Development Department.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria