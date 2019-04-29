International Forum "Unlocking the Business Potential of Eastern European Gas Markets'' Will be Launched Today in Sofia

Business | April 29, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria: International Forum "Unlocking the Business Potential of Eastern European Gas Markets'' Will be Launched Today in Sofia

The international forum "Unlocking the Business Potential of Eastern European Gas Markets - Competition, Alternatives, Markets, Projects, Security through Diversification" will begin today in Sofia.

The organizers are the Institute for Energy Research in Washington and the Center for Balkan and Black Sea Studies.

The Opening Session, at 17.00, is on "State of the Natural Gas Market, Trends, Opportunities for Diversification, Supply Alternatives and Transit".

