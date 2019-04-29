Juncker Does Not Think the EU is Experiencing its Deepest Crisis

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker does not agree with French President Emmanuel Macron's view that the European Union is experiencing its deepest crisis in the history of integration, BTA reported.



"Today, not only the EU, but the whole world is in a crisis, and China, India are growing up, we are dealing with migratory crises, with US President Trump and with complex trade relations with the United States," says Juncker in an interview with the Polish edition of "Gossip Polis".



He remembers that he was in Washington in July, and then the EU has managed to postpone the threat of a trade war.''



"That's why I do not think we are going through an existential crisis," he added.



Asked if Poland is likely to leave the EU, Juncker says in the interview "No". He added, "Poland is with us (with the EU) because we have common values," Reuters reported.



This statement comes at a time when the largest opposition opposition party has repeatedly warned that the ruling party could lead Poland to leave the EU. They are in conflict with the EC on the issue of the Polish judiciary, and in this dispute most Member States support the EC.