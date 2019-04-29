Bulgarian Authorities Ease Traffic after Easter with Restrictions for Trucks

On the last day of the Easter holiday, restrictions on the movement of TIR trucks again come into force, reminded the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA). Today, from 14.00 to 20.00, all trucks above 12 tons will not be able to drive on highways and busy roads.
 
For traffic facilitation there will be two lanes for Sofia and one for Burgas and Varna in the sections with the repair of the two main highways.

On the Trakia highway the canvas for the Burgas viaducts is repaired - at the 13th, 15th and 20th kilometers and over the Elshishka river at the 89th km of the motorway.
 
To facilitate traffic through Vladaya and to increase road safety today there will be two lanes for entering Sofia on route E-79.


Twelve severe accidents have occurred on the territory of the country over the past twenty-four hours, with 14 people injured, the Interior Ministry said. There are 11 light accidents in Sofia, no injured people.

