Bulgaria's Grozdeva Wins 15th ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup Gold Medal

Sports | April 29, 2019, Monday // 12:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria's Maria Grozdeva earned her 15th International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rifle and Pistol World Cup gold medal after triumphing in the women's 25 metre pistol final in Beijing today.

The two-time Olympic champion scored 36 hits out of 50 at the Beijing Shooting Range Hall to top the podium and secure a Tokyo 2020 quota place. 

Hungary's Veronika Major earned the silver medal and Greece’s Anna Korakaki took bronze. 

The second Olympic quota place went to Germany’s Monika Karsch, who finished fourth in the final. 

 
