Azerbaijan and Bulgaria to Discuss Cargo Transportation

Port of Baku gives much importance to the cooperation with foreign partners to increase the transport and logistics potential of the region, reports AzerNews.

The Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company (BPI Co.) and the Baku International Sea Trade Port will discuss the current state of transport and logistics in the Caspian region, Mariela Ganchovska, Head of Public Relations and Protocol Department at BPI Co. told Trend.

“We met with Taleh Ziyadov, Director General of the Baku Port, in Bulgaria last year, when Ziyadov visited the ports of Varna and Burgas. We have scheduled another meeting with him at the IAPH World Ports Conference in China, which will be held on May 6-10 this year, where we will hold discussions about "Belt and Road Initiative: new opportunities for ports,” she said.

Ganchovska also touched upon the upcoming meeting with Vahid Aliyev, Deputy Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port, that will held at the first exhibition and conference titled "Caspian Ports and Shipping 2019" in Aktau in May 2019. She noted that there will be an opportunity to discuss the current state of transport and logistics in the Caspian region and the development of multimodal transportation along the Trans-Caspian international transport route.

The head of department added that BPI Co. will continue to make efforts to support the application of the Baku Sea Trade Port to obtain the observer status in the European Sea Ports Organization.

“We are also considering the possibility to enhance the Persian Gulf - Black Sea transport corridor and to use its potential in the future,” she said.

Ganchovska further noted that the memorandum signed between the two sides on September 29, 2016 is vital for the mutual cooperation between BPI Co. and the Baku Sea Trade Port. “This provides an opportunity to encourage closer cooperation between the respective national port authorities,” she noted.

Being headquartered in Sofia, BPI Co. manages the infrastructure of the public transport ports of national importance and provides transportation management and cargo delivery services. The company has four territorial and three specialized divisions in Burgas, Varna, Lom and Ruse.

Port of Baku is an important participant of both East-West and North-South corridors which are in the interest of Bulgaria in terms of having an access to Central Asia.