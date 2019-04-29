10 Bulgarians Injured in Crash in Romania
10 Bulgarian citizens were injured in a traffic accident in Romania, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Focus News Agency. There are no deaths or seriously injured people, but two people have remained in hospital. The accident occurred yesterday on the Timisoara-Lugoj motorway. The Bulgarian embassy in Romania is following the case. Bulgarian Honorary Consul Georgi Nakov sent an interpreter to the place.
