10 Bulgarians Injured in Crash in Romania

Society » INCIDENTS | April 29, 2019, Monday // 12:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 10 Bulgarians Injured in Crash in Romania

10 Bulgarian citizens were injured in a traffic accident in Romania, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Focus News Agency. There are no deaths or seriously injured people, but two people have remained in hospital. The accident occurred yesterday on the Timisoara-Lugoj motorway. The Bulgarian embassy in Romania is following the case. Bulgarian Honorary Consul Georgi Nakov sent an interpreter to the place.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria