Cloudy Day with Rain in Places in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 29, 2019, Monday // 12:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cloudy Day with Rain in Places in Bulgaria

Today it will be cloudy for the most part. In the afternoon, cloud will develop and it will rain with thunder in some places. Thunder is more likely in East Bulgaria and the Balkan mountain range. Light wind from the south, moderate in East Bulgaria. Temperatures will reach highs of between 20°C and 25°C, in Sofia about 21°C. Air pressure will further decrease through today. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.

