Bulgaria's Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble Won Gold in Baku

The ensemble of Bulgaria won the gold medals of the mixed combination with hoops and clubs at the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku. Our representatives received an estimate of 25,550.

Simona Dyankova, Madlen Radukanova, Stefani Kiriakova, Laura Traats and Erika Zafirova outpaced the Russian squad (25,250 points), and the Ukranians won the bronze medal (25,150).

Earlier, Katrin Taseva took fifth place on bats and sixth on a hoop at the finals of the individual instruments.

Katrin dropped instruments in both compositions. It was rated with 20,300 points on clubs and 18,950 per hoop.

For her performance on bats, she got a rating of 13.2.

The other Bulgarian Boryana Kalein ranked sixth in the final of the band with 18,350 points.

Russian Dina Averina became a 22,000-point hoop and 22,500 points.



On a ball of gold, Linoi Ashram from Israel took 21,750 points. Anastasia Salos from Belarus won the 20,650 point final.