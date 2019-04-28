Plovdiv Municipalities Will Receive Over BGN 2 million to Deal with the Consequences of Disasters

The government has allocated over BGN 33 million to municipalities to deal with the consequences of disasters.

Over BGN 2 million are intended for several municipalities in the Plovdiv region, including Karlovo and Perushtitsa.



The Kuklen Municipality will have approximately BGN 386,000 for emergency landscaping on the Yavrovo-Dobralak municipal road.

The movement of the Earth's stratums has intensified in the area since the torrential rains last summer. Then the landslide took a large piece of the road to the Asen's fortress and the villages of Lilkovo, Yavrovo and Dobralak.

Over 909,000 leva will also receive Lucky municipality to build a retaining wall and strengthen a street in the city.