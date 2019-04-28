Plovdiv Municipalities Will Receive Over BGN 2 million to Deal with the Consequences of Disasters

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 28, 2019, Sunday // 15:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Plovdiv Municipalities Will Receive Over BGN 2 million to Deal with the Consequences of Disasters pixabay.com

The government has allocated over BGN 33 million  to municipalities to deal with the consequences of disasters.

Over BGN 2 million are intended for several municipalities in the Plovdiv region, including Karlovo and Perushtitsa.


The Kuklen Municipality will have approximately BGN 386,000 for emergency landscaping on the Yavrovo-Dobralak municipal road.

The movement of the Earth's stratums has intensified in the area since the torrential rains last summer. Then the landslide took a large piece of the road to the Asen's fortress and the villages of Lilkovo, Yavrovo and Dobralak.

Over 909,000 leva will also receive Lucky municipality to build a retaining wall and strengthen a street in the city.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: funding, Plovdiv, asen's fortress, disasters, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria