Parking in the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia Will be Free During the Easter holidays
pixabay.com
Parking in the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia will be free during the Easter holidays, inform the Sofia City Mobility Center, and the Paid Paid Parking Areas will not work on May 1st and May 6 May - St. George's Day.
At the same time, during the working days, the drivers of cars, which park in forbidden places in the areas of Blue and Green zones, will be warned about the violation with stickers, inform the Sofia Municipality.
