Parking in the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia Will be Free During the Easter holidays

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 28, 2019, Sunday // 15:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Parking in the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia Will be Free During the Easter holidays pixabay.com

Parking in the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia will be free during the Easter holidays, inform the Sofia City Mobility Center, and the Paid Paid Parking Areas will not work on May 1st and May 6 May - St. George's Day.

At the same time, during the working days, the drivers of cars, which park in forbidden places in the areas of Blue and Green zones, will be warned about the violation with stickers, inform the Sofia Municipality.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, parking, blue, green, capital, Sofia Municipality, holidays
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria