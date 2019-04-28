Pope Francis Donated Half a Million Dollars to Help Migrants From Mexico

Pope Francis donated half a million dollars to help migrants in Mexico trying to cross the border with the United States, the Vatican said.

The money comes from a special fund that manages the funds gathered from donations to Catholic churches around the world.

A Vatican's statement says that the vitally needed aid for migrants is released after the mass media coverage and the ever-worsening crisis.

Earlier Pope Francis criticized US President Donald Trump for his plans to build a wall across the American-Mexican border to halt the huge influx of migrants.

The United States continues with the pressure on Mexico to stop so-called migrant caravans with people from Central America moving north to seek refuge and a better life.

