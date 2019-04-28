President Radev Wished the Bulgarians Health and Faith in their own Powers

President Radev Wished the Bulgarians Health and Faith in their own Powers

President Rumen Radev congratulates the Orthodox Christians with the Resurrection of Christ.

On this festive day, wish health, more faith in our own power, and love for our neighbor. Let's not forget that peace and prosperity are the fruit of our common efforts, "the head of state said, quoted by the press-secretariat of the institution.

President Radev attended the festive service of the resurrection of Christ last night at the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, where the Blessed Fire was brought. The Office was headed by His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Neofit.

