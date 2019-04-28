President Radev Wished the Bulgarians Health and Faith in their own Powers
President Rumen Radev congratulates the Orthodox Christians with the Resurrection of Christ.
On this festive day, wish health, more faith in our own power, and love for our neighbor. Let's not forget that peace and prosperity are the fruit of our common efforts, "the head of state said, quoted by the press-secretariat of the institution.
President Radev attended the festive service of the resurrection of Christ last night at the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, where the Blessed Fire was brought. The Office was headed by His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Neofit.
- » Train Swept and Killed a Young Man in Sofia
- » Mostly Sunny Today, Afternoon with Rainfalls and Thunderstorms in the Southeastern Parts and in the Mountains
- » Happy Easter! The Greatest Holiday for All Orthodox Christians
- » Holy And Great Saturday
- » Survey: Nationalist Sentiment is Widely Spread Among Young Bulgarians
- » After Half a Century People over the Age of 100 in Bulgaria will Be Five Times More