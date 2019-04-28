Train Swept and Killed a Young Man in Sofia

April 28, 2019, Sunday
A train hit ran a young man in Sofia on Saturday. The man was killed on the spot, NOVA reported.
 
The incident occurred meters from the Zaharna Fabrika station. The machine that struck the victim traveled from Blagoevgrad to the capital.
 
Initially, the man tried to cross railways in the West Park area.
 
Police and Emergency Teams arrived at the scene and found the man's death. Investigation is being carried out. The movement of trains in the area is suspended.

