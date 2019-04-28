Mostly Sunny Today, Afternoon with Rainfalls and Thunderstorms in the Southeastern Parts and in the Mountains

Today the weather will be mostly sunny, after noon with increases of the cloudines. More significant clouds with rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms are expected mainly in the southeastern regions and in the mountains. The wind will be temperate in the Danube Plain and temporarily strong from West to Northwest, and after lunch it will weaken. The maximum temperatures will be between 19 ° and 24 °, along the Black Sea 17 ° -21 °. The atmospheric pressure after the cold weather will temporarily rise, but it will be lower than the April average. Such is the forecast for the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) , announced FOCUS News Agency.

There will be a variable clouds on the Black Sea, significant over the southern regions where it will rain. There will be a faint western wind blowing rapidly from the South to the Southeast. Maximum air temperatures: 16 ° -21 °. The sea water temperature is 13 ° -14 °. The waves of the sea will be 1-2 bales

In the mountains there will be a variable cloudiness, significant in the afternoon, with some rainfalls. There will blow a moderate western wind. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 12 °, at 2000 meters - about 5 °.