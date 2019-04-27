Thousands of People Around the World Have Been Blocked at Airports

Bulgaria: Thousands of People Around the World Have Been Blocked at Airports

Air India's servers collapsed, reported NOVA TV. 

Thousands of people around the world have been blocked at airports after Air India's servers collapsed. The problem lasted more than six hours and resulted in serious air traffic violations and the operation of major airports on five continents.

The system that issued boarding passes to passengers and handles luggage and bookings has collapsed.

Airline passengers have posted angry posts in social networks as they stand at crowded airports for hours.

