The United Nations Has Defended the International Arms Trade Treaty

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres considers the International Arms Trade Treaty the only transparent instrument in this area, particularly important in times of global tension. This is stated in a statement issued by the UN Secretary-General on Friday in connection with the United States' refusal to ratify the document, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

The Arms Trade Treaty is the only worldwide document aimed at enhancing transparency and control over international arms trade, Guterres said. ,,It is particularly important now that we are seeing an increase in international tension'', he notes.

The UN Secretary-General also pointed out that the treaty is an important step in the effort to secure responsibility in arms trade.

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump said he would ask the Senate not to ratify the treaty that was signed in 2013 by his predecessor, Barack Obama. The US president also announced the intention to notify the United Nations of the US refusal.