Public Transport in Sofia will Run on a Holiday Schedule

Bulgaria: Public Transport in Sofia will Run on a Holiday Schedule

Important information for residents and guests of the capital. Today the transport in Sofia will run on holiday schedules. Trams no. 5, 6, 7, 20 and 22 tonight, trolley buses No. 1, 2, 5 and 9 and buses no. 85, 102, 213, 285 and 310 will be traversing tonight. The subway will work until 1.30 am. Night transport is scheduled.

