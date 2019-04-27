Survey: Nationalist Sentiment is Widely Spread Among Young Bulgarians

A representative study by the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation, presented in Brussels, shows that young people in the Balkan countries are passionate supporters of the European Union. The head of the foundation's office in Sofia, Helene Cortlander, expressed concern that among the young Bulgarians the patriotic and nationalist sentiments are strongly occupied. They are much more pronounced than the Western Balkan countries, she told the Bulgarian National Radio. And he added:

"We have also registered a strong tendency to support moderate authoritarian government, the so-called" hard hand. "For me, it is an expression of disappointment with the way democracy works, and for young people it is sluggish, slow, often and therefore they imagine that a strong man can solve the problems that democratic governance can not cope with. "