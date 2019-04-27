Company Producing Adhesive Tape which has an Office in Bulgaria Sacks 2000 People Globally

American company 3M, whose most famous product is the adhesive tape, plans to cut 2000 people globally.

The company will resort to the release of these employees due to weaker sales in the last quarter and worsened forecast for business growth this year, CNN Business reported.

The manufacturer's sales shrank 5 percent to $ 7.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the previous one. Although the company's revenue from the largest US market has risen, those in Europe, the Middle East and Africa have shrunk by 9%. Sales in Asia also declined by 7 per cent over the period considered.

"This first quarter was a disappointing start of the year for 3M," Chief Executive Officer Mike Roman said in an official statement.

"We continue to struggle with a slowdown in our key markets," he said.

Because of this, the manufacturer will cut 2% of its staff globally, which is expected to save up to $ 250 million a year. Managers say that redundancies will be concentrated in less-performing markets for them.

3M is also present in Bulgaria and its office is located in Business Park in Sofia.