Society | April 27, 2019, Saturday // 10:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: After Half a Century People over the Age of 100 in Bulgaria will Be Five Times More

The population of the country will decrease in all areas except for Sofia over the next fifty years, according to a forecast of the National Statistical Institute by 2070.

Next year, 6.942 million people are expected to live in Bulgaria, and 50 years later - 5.131 million.

For half a century, the population will decline in all areas except the capital Sofia, where 1.4 million people will live.

At the same time, people are expected to live much longer, and those over 95 and over 100 are five times more than they are now.

