Yellow Code for Rainfall has been Declared for Half of Bulgaria Today

A yellow rainfall code has been announced today for 14 areas in the country today. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), the warning applies to Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Sofia, Sofia region, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Pernik districts.



The rains will start in the afternoon, and there are also thunderstorms, not excluded and hailstorms.



The minimum temperatures will be between 8 and 13 degrees, and the maximum between 24 and 29 degrees.

The coolest, as well as yesterday, will be on the Black Sea where the temperatures will be between 15 and 17 degrees.