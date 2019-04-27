The Weather will be mostly Sunny, in the Afternoon over the West Bulgaria will Develop Cumulus-rain Clouds

Sunny weather will prevail today. In the afternoon above the western half of the country, and overnight and Sunday to the east, a shallow cloudiness will develop. There will be brief, sometimes intense rainfall, accompanied by thunder and temporary wind gain. There will be hailstorm conditions. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from the south-southeast, but at dusk it will begin to orient from west to northwest and will grow stronger. Maximum temperatures - between 24 ° and 29 ° are expected, lower on the Black Sea coast - 15 ° -17 °. The atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month - it will continue to decrease and will be lower than the average by the end of the day. After crossing the cold atmospheric front it will begin to rise. Such is the forecast for the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced FOCUS News Agency.

Over the Black Sea there will be sunny weather. It will blow a mild to moderate southeast wind. Maximum air temperatures: 15 ° -17 °. The sea water temperature is 12 ° -14 °. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 bales

Above the mountains sunny weather will prevail, after lunch over the massifs in the West and Central Bulgaria there will develop cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds. There will be short-term rainfall, temporary intense rand with thunderstorms. It will blow a moderate southwest wind, which in the afternoon will begin to orient from the west in the lower parts and will increase. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be around 17 °, at 2000 meters - about 10 °.