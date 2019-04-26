BSMEPA will Cooperate with Tech Tour 2019 for Southeast Europe

Bulgaria: BSMEPA will Cooperate with Tech Tour 2019 for Southeast Europe

Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency will support the initiative that promotes innovation and investment in the best technology companies across Europe. Teh Tour 2019 for Southeast Europe provides companies with the opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs and industry experts, thus initiating new business contacts and investments.

The Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr Boyko Takov, negotiated the partnership with Mr. William Stevens, co-founder and managing director of Tech Tour.

This year’s event will feature 24 high-tech companies in the region, which will be able to present their business to at least 60 international and local business delegations.

„This region has achieved a high economic growth and is a hot spot for thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems that have generated $ 5 billion in liquidity over the past few years“, the organizers of the event commented.

